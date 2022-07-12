Over 65 lakh SIM users left Dhaka on Eid holiday

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Sunday said that total 6,578,866 lakh SIM users of different mobile operators went out of Dhaka between 8-9 July ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The minister revealed that the users of 3,530,732 SIM cards of four mobile phone operators left Dhaka on Friday (8 July).

The figure was 3,048,134 for Saturday (9 July). 

According to the data, of those who left Dhaka in these couple of days, 3,448,012 are subscribers of Grameenphone, 1,545,109 use Robi, 1,417,114 Banglalink and 168,631 Teletalk.

The figures, however, does not reflect the total number of people who left for home this Eid as it does not take into consideration children without phones and those using more than one SIM.

As many as 21.5 million people reside in Dhaka and it is estimated that more than 10 million of them travel to their hometowns or villages outside during Eid, as per the World Population Review. 

