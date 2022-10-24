Over 55 lakh people without electricity for cyclone Sitrang 

Bangladesh

TBS report
24 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 11:11 pm

Over 55 lakh people without electricity for cyclone Sitrang 

In order to reduce the damage caused by Cyclone Sitrang, over 55 lakh people have been kept without electricity in several vulnerable areas including the coastal areas of the southern region.

West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL) and Rural Electrification Board (REB) disconnected the power Monday (24 October) in the wake of cyclonic storm Sitrang. 

"Distribution lines are being damaged in various places due to the storm. The power supply has been cut off in five of the vulnerable districts. There are about 1.25 lakh customers in these areas," Md Azharul Islam, managing director of WZPDCL told The Business Standard. 

REB Director (Technical) Md Rafiqul Islam told the media that till Monday evening 44,01,500 customers of 23 REB societies have been cut off from electricity. Later, the numbers jumped to 55 lakh of 30 societies. 

"Most of the coastal areas are experiencing rain with gusty winds. Therefore, electricity supply has been stopped in the areas under risk," he said. 

According to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) sources, the demand for electricity was very low Monday due to the shutdown of supply in several areas. As a result there was no shortfall in production and supply. 

On Monday, the maximum demand was 8500 MW. The previous day's electricity demand was 13500 MW.
 

