Over 300 passengers of broken down ship return to Teknaf after being stranded in sea for 5hrs

File photo of a ship in the Bay of Bengal carrying passengers from Teknaf to Saint Martin's Island. Photo: Collected

More than 300 passengers of a broken down ship returned to Teknaf in Cox's Bazar after being stranded in the middle of the sea for nearly five hours.

The engine of ship 'MV Kajal' broke down after leaving Saint Martin island around 3pm on Wednesday (13 December), said Teknaf Upazila NIrbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury.

"After running for about 40 minutes, the engine stopped when the ship reached the Naikhongdia area on the Teknaf-Saint Martin waterway," he said.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's Teknaf Traffic Supervisor Md Zahir Uddin Bhuiyan said after the engine was repaired, the ship started moving again and reached the Damdamiya jetty in Teknaf around 8:40pm.