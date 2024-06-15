Over 10,000 sanitation workers to cleanup sacrificial animal waste on Eid day: Mayor Atiqul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 06:23 pm

Related News

Over 10,000 sanitation workers to cleanup sacrificial animal waste on Eid day: Mayor Atiqul

He said a control room has been established for central monitoring

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 06:23 pm
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks with reporters during his inspection of the sacrificial animal market at Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital on Saturday (15 June). Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks with reporters during his inspection of the sacrificial animal market at Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital on Saturday (15 June). Photo: Courtesy

More than 10,000 sanitation workers will be deployed this year to manage the cleanup of sacrificial animal waste within six hours on Eid day, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today (15 June).

"We have made comprehensive preparations to ensure that the sacrificial waste is removed within six hours. More than 10,000 sanitation workers will be mobilised. All DNCC councillors, officials, and I will be present on the ground," he said speaking during his inspection of the sacrificial animal market at Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital this afternoon.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The mayor also informed that a control room has been established for central monitoring, and ward-based supervision teams have been formed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, a hotline number is available for the public to contact, he said.

"The waste removal operations will officially begin at 2:00pm on Eid day, and are expected to be completed by 8:00pm. This year, we are taking full responsibility for the cleanup, eliminating the reliance on leaseholders," the mayor added.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka North mayor also highlighted the advancements in market management, stating, "Buyers and sellers are enjoying secure transactions at DNCC's smart cattle markets. This year, six markets have implemented digital transaction systems, allowing buyers to use credit cards, debit cards, and mobile banking instead of cash."

He further said, "We have ensured all necessary arrangements for proper market management. A supervisory team, led by city corporation councillors, is monitoring the cattle markets. This team is also taking action if markets are set up to block main roads."

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / sacrificial animals / Eid-ul-Adha / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

10h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

3h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

6h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

8h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

10h | Videos