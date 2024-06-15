Over 10,000 sanitation workers to cleanup sacrificial animal waste on Eid day: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks with reporters during his inspection of the sacrificial animal market at Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital on Saturday (15 June). Photo: Courtesy

More than 10,000 sanitation workers will be deployed this year to manage the cleanup of sacrificial animal waste within six hours on Eid day, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today (15 June).

"We have made comprehensive preparations to ensure that the sacrificial waste is removed within six hours. More than 10,000 sanitation workers will be mobilised. All DNCC councillors, officials, and I will be present on the ground," he said speaking during his inspection of the sacrificial animal market at Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital this afternoon.

The mayor also informed that a control room has been established for central monitoring, and ward-based supervision teams have been formed.

Additionally, a hotline number is available for the public to contact, he said.

"The waste removal operations will officially begin at 2:00pm on Eid day, and are expected to be completed by 8:00pm. This year, we are taking full responsibility for the cleanup, eliminating the reliance on leaseholders," the mayor added.

The Dhaka North mayor also highlighted the advancements in market management, stating, "Buyers and sellers are enjoying secure transactions at DNCC's smart cattle markets. This year, six markets have implemented digital transaction systems, allowing buyers to use credit cards, debit cards, and mobile banking instead of cash."

He further said, "We have ensured all necessary arrangements for proper market management. A supervisory team, led by city corporation councillors, is monitoring the cattle markets. This team is also taking action if markets are set up to block main roads."