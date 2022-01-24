Outages as Rampura substation catches fire 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:13 pm

Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

A part of capital's Rampura area faced frequent power cuts yesterday after fire ravaged a power substation of the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) in that area.

Eight firefighting units rushed to the spot as fire erupted the station around 7:20 am on Monday. It took nearly an hour to douse the blaze. 

There have been no casualties, said DPDC officials. 

Subsequently, adjacent areas of the sub-station suffered outages until Monday evening.  

Bikash Dewan, managing director of the DPDC, told The Business Standard that the reason of the blaze could not be known immediately. 

"We have formed a committee to look into the matter and assess the damages," he added.

