Our involvement in any misdeed will be unforgivable: CEC  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 10:15 pm

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said involvement of his staff in any misdeeds will be a "serious corruption", which will be "unforgivable".  

On the occasion of National Voters' Day Wednesday, the chief election commissioner (CEC) emphasised professional integrity, dedication and sincerity, and reminded the election commission officials of their constitutional obligation to protect people's voting rights without being tempted or influenced.  

Referring to this year's slogan of the day "Mujib Year's commitment is to protect voting rights", the CEC told a programme at EC Building in Dhaka's Agargaon that the commission has made a firm commitment to the slogan since it is not just a hollow catchline.

"Any commitment requires sincerity. Otherwise, it turns out to be a lie," said Kazi Habibul Awal.

The next 12th national election will be held by the Habibul Awal-led commission. Therefore, the new commission faces different talks and topics about the last two parliamentary elections.

With the boycott of the BNP, the Awami League candidates won more than half of the seats in the 10th parliamentary election uncontested. And after a disgracing defeat in the 11th national election, the BNP raised a massive poll manipulation allegation against the commission and ruling Awami League.

The CEC Wednesday said they will do everything so that the voters can exercise their voting rights in the next national election in a congenial and peaceful environment.  

He said if voters face any obstacle while exercising their voting rights, the commission is committed to stand by the people.    

Referring to the importance of voting rights and democracy, the CEC said that democracy means the rule of the people and it is very crucial.

"We [the people] will elect a ruler. If the ruler misbehaves with the people, then the voters will not allow the ruler to remain in power."

He said the commission needs to understand, bear and publicise this essence of democracy.    

In a separate development, the Election Commission Wednesday released the new voter list, which shows the number of new voters has increased by about 15.66 lakh this year. The total number of voters now stands at around 11.32 crore.

