Our alphabet earned with blood, says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the historic language movement, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has paid tribute to the language movement heroes who sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue on 21 February, 1952.

In a Facebook post from his verified account, he wrote, "21st means not bowing down. A heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs of February, the month of language."

Photo: Collected

The post accompanied a picture of Shaheed Minar, the national monument commemorating the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes, with a text on it saying, "Our alphabet earned with blood".