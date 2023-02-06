Opposition undermining themselves through comments that turn out to be meaningless, says noted journalist Badrul Ahsan

Bangladesh

UNB
06 February, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 04:50 pm

Related News

Opposition undermining themselves through comments that turn out to be meaningless, says noted journalist Badrul Ahsan

UNB
06 February, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The credibility of remarks from Bangladesh's opposition alliance has once again come into question as against the backdrop of repeated claims that "Bangladesh will go bankrupt", International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave the greenlight for $4.7 billion loan as financial assistance recently.

A video of Reza Kibria, convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, shows him referring to his past experience of working with the IMF as an economist, and predicting that the Bangladesh government would fail to secure the IMF loan. The video had gone viral.

"There is no chance this government would receive IMF funding… I can say it for certain..." Kibria is heard saying in a sarcastic tone.

He even ridiculed the country's finance minister, saying "It's not mama bari (maternal uncle's home) as I understand… He (finance minister) should stop peddling lies like the govt may get IMF loan."     

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders also forecasted an impending dire crisis engulfing the country and insisted that the AL government bear all the responsibilities.

Fakhrul made projections with complete certainty that the government would have to return empty-handed from IMF. Bangladesh, under the current government, will be in a quagmire – "situation will be much worse than Sri Lanka" is what he predicted.  Following in the footsteps of Fakhrul, other leaders of the party resonated similar projections too. 

"One may have certain differences with a government, any government, but when one takes on oneself the role of soothsayer, it is a deplorable situation. Bangladesh's political opposition and its supporters have only undermined themselves through comments which turned out to be meaningless," according to country's eminent journalist and author Syed Badrul Ahsan. 

When the Covid-19 wave started taking a toll on the country, there were misinformation and doomsday predictions galore – raising fears of millions of deaths, coupled with a complete breakdown of the health system and an outright failure on part of the government in managing the crisis.

David Bergman, who runs the offshore portal Netra News and is the son-in-law of opposition leader Dr Kamal Hossain, then predicted millions of deaths in Bangladesh and a complete breakdown in the healthcare system.

In reference to "disinformation campaigns", veteran journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan, who also authored a number of books on historic incidents, said, "The naysayers and the doomsday prophets should have been careful with their projections. A responsible opposition must see beyond the ambition to gain power. It does itself little credit when it looks away from the good done by the government of the day."

"The government has done an admirable job of handling the Covid-19 crisis, of ensuring that Bangladesh came nowhere near the Sri Lanka situation, of coming by the IMF loan," added Badrul, who held senior ranks with a number of the country's leading dailies.

With official confirmation from IMF making headlines, old videos and posts featuring Reza to Fakhrul to Bergman have been brought back to public attention by pro-AL netizens.

Amid confirmation from IMF, political observers say BNP should give up the tactic of "maintaining a denial mode" against any major initiative undertaken by the AL-led government that benefits the nation.

Netizens also recalled when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to construct the Padma Bridge with Bangladesh's own resources after World Bank pulled out over unsubstantiated corruption allegations, BNP chief Khaleda Zia called the move "a pipe dream".

About the IMF loan, Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, DC, tweeted: "IMF officials had indicated they view Bangladesh's economic stress as a product of external shocks, not bad policy. Dhaka also received a stabilization deal, not a bailout package – it's meant to preempt worse problems down the road. IMF had few concerns, hence faster road to deal."

IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

7h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

6h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

1h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

6h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

6h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'