Opposition MPs demand removal of SUST VC

Two opposition lawmakers, in the parliament session, have echoed the protesting students' call for the removal of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Kazi Firoz Rashid (Dhaka-6) and Pir Fazlur Rahman (Sunamganj-4) made the call today while taking part in the point of order session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, also the first sitting of the year 2022.

They criticised the vice-chancellor in their speech and requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Education Minister Dipu Moni to take action in this regard.

"Nobody budged even though16 students have already been hospitalised from the hunger strike, however, amid all this the education minister wants them to come to Dhaka to talk with her," MP Kazi Firoz said adding, "We all know that students will never leave the movement in order to meet someone, therefore, the minister should go instead wearing double masks."

Referring to the movements during his student life, the lawmaker said, "We never even went to Bangabhaban to discuss any movement. Although as students, we were barely invited for any event still we declined the invitation to Bangabhaban by then-president Monem Khan."

"Every student movement in the history of the country has been logical, then why should students come to you [the education minister]," he exclaimed.

"No student movement should be underestimated. Therefore, I think the premier and the education minister should remove him right now and help the students return to their classroom," he further added.

"There is nothing sadder than seeing students go on hunger strike to remove a vice-chancellor. It means they have no confidence, love or respect left for him," Kazi Firoz said adding that the VC should step down right away if there is a slightest sense of self-esteem left in him.

On the other hand, Sunamganj-4 MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said the government should dismiss the vice-chancellor today if he does not want to resign voluntarily.

The students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) are on a hunger strike since Wednesday demanding resignation of their vice chancellor. Meanwhile, 17 of the 24 students were hospitalised.

On Saturday, the minister held a meeting with a delegation of teachers from SUST at her residence at 6:05pm when she urged the dissenting students to sit with her for talks to resolve the current standoff.

The students also turned down the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the directive to leave their dormitories.

Currently, the students are staying on the campus.

SUST was supposed to shut down following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on 16 January. The students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12pm the next day.