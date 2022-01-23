Opposition MPs demand removal of SUST VC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

Opposition MPs demand removal of SUST VC

The VC should step down right away if there is a slightest sense of self-esteem left in him, says Kazi Firoz Rashid

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 04:29 pm
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB

Two opposition lawmakers, in the parliament session, have echoed the protesting students' call for the removal of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed. 

Kazi Firoz Rashid (Dhaka-6) and Pir Fazlur Rahman (Sunamganj-4) made the call today while taking part in the point of order session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, also the first sitting of the year 2022.

They criticised the vice-chancellor in their speech and requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Education Minister Dipu Moni to take action in this regard.

"Nobody budged even though16 students have already been hospitalised from the hunger strike, however, amid all this the education minister wants them to come to Dhaka to talk with her," MP Kazi Firoz said adding, "We all know that students will never leave the movement in order to meet someone, therefore, the minister should go instead wearing double masks."

Referring to the movements during his student life, the lawmaker said, "We never even went to Bangabhaban to discuss any movement. Although as students, we were barely invited for any event still we declined the invitation to Bangabhaban by then-president Monem Khan."

"Every student movement in the history of the country has been logical, then why should students come to you [the education minister]," he exclaimed.

"No student movement should be underestimated. Therefore, I think the premier and the education minister should remove him right now and help the students return to their classroom," he further added.

"There is nothing sadder than seeing students go on hunger strike to remove a vice-chancellor. It means they have no confidence, love or respect left for him," Kazi Firoz said adding that the VC should step down right away if there is a slightest sense of self-esteem left in him.  

On the other hand, Sunamganj-4 MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said the government should dismiss the vice-chancellor today if he does not want to resign voluntarily.

The students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) are on a hunger strike since Wednesday demanding resignation of their vice chancellor. Meanwhile, 17 of the 24 students were hospitalised. 

On Saturday, the minister held a meeting with a delegation of teachers from SUST at her residence at 6:05pm when she urged the dissenting students to sit with her for talks to resolve the current standoff.

The students also turned down the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the directive to leave their dormitories.

Currently, the students are staying on the campus.

SUST was supposed to shut down following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on 16 January. The students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12pm the next day.

Top News

SUST / Parliament session

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

2h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

4h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

5h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1h | Videos
Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

19h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

21h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna