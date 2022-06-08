Online security clearance for govt job seekers soon 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 07:07 pm

Related News

Online security clearance for govt job seekers soon 

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 07:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Authorities have decided to modernise the existing security clearance system for government job seekers (ninth, 10th grade/non-cadre) in a bid to make the whole process swift and hassle-free.

Security Services Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken the initiative to bring all the ministries and government offices under one online platform.

A training session was held in this regard at the home ministry office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, additional secretary (Security and Immigration Wing), home ministry's Security Services Division, presided over the session titled "Online Security Clearance System." 

Orientation workshops for all the ministries, divisions, departments and agencies will be held in phases starting from 14 June. 

According to sources, all necessary procedures related to the work permits, security clearances for foreign nationals as well as the issuance of dual nationality certificates will be led by this platform.

govt jobs / Home Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

9h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

40m | Videos
Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata