One killed, 30 hurt in attacks at Noakhali temples

A man was reportedly killed and 30 others were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in Chowmuhani market of Noakhali after jumah prayer on Friday.

A group of mullahs brought out a procession this afternoon, protesting the Wednesday's incident of "desertion of Holy Quran" in Cumilla.

At one stage, they attacked several temples located around the market, carried out vandalism, and set fire to various establishments of the temples.

They also vandalised some shops and business facilities in the market.

"A man named - Jaitun Kumar Saha - was rescued unconscious from the spot. He was declared dead after locals took him to a hospital," said Sayed Abdul Azim, resident medical officer of Noakhali General Hospital.

"The victim was brought to the hospital after death," the medical officer added.

Begumganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Kamruzzaman Sikder, Sub-Inspector Rubel Miah along with 7-8 police officers sustained injuries in the attacks while trying to resist the attackers.

Police fired teargas shells and several rounds of bullets to bring the situation under control.

"Following the incident, Section 144 has been imposed in Chowmuhani municipality area, effective from Saturday 6am-6pm, to keep the situation under control," said Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohamamd Khorshed Alam Khan.

"We do not have any information regarding any death in the attack. However, we came to know that an individual is undergoing treatment after being hurt in the head," he added.