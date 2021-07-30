One fisherman drown as trawler sinks in Meghna

A fisherman drowned and 11 others were rescued after a trawler capsized in the Meghna River in Hatiya upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shyamal Chandra Jaldas, 23, son of Motilal Chandra Jaldas of Jalepara in South Shullakia Dasherhat area of Hatiya. All the rescued are residents of different areas of Hatiya upazila.

On Thursday morning, 12 boatmen including Shyamal went fishing in the deep sea.

In the afternoon, their trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Meghna River.

At that time 11 people were rescued with the help of another trawler but Shyamal went missing along with his own trawler.

The Coast Guard divers rescued the trawler with the help of locals around 9 pm. Later, Shyamal's body was recovered from inside the trawler. ASM Lutfar Rahman, Station Commander Lt. of Hatiya led the rescue team.

Commander Lt. ASM Lutfar Rahman confirmed the matter and said that the body of the deceased was handed over to his family around 10:30 pm.

