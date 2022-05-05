Offices resume after Eid vacation

The government offices resumed today after the vacation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims.

This year, the government employees got a six-day holiday at a stretch. April 29 and 30 were weekly holidays, May 1 was a public holiday for May Day and May 2, 3 and 4 were public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Muslims couldn't celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Fitr properly in the last two years in view of coronavirus pandemic. Eid congregations were not arranged at Eidgahs.

But this time, the Muslim community celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr with festivity, fanfare and religious fervour.

A huge number of people left the capital Dhaka to celebrate the festival at their village homes with their dear and near ones. Dhaka streets took a deserted look as people went to villages to celebrate the festival.