Office hours back to 9am-5pm from today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:11 pm

Related News

Office hours back to 9am-5pm from today

The office schedule from Sunday to Thursday will be from 9am to 5pm, with a break for Zuhr prayer and lunch from 1pm to 1:30pm

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:11 pm
Representational image: Adobe stock
Representational image: Adobe stock

The office hours are back to 9am-5pm from today (19 June) after a year and a half. 

The decision of bringing the old office schedule back was made in a cabinet meeting held on 3 June. 

Following this, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on 6 June, stating, "The government has determined the office hours for all governmental, semi-governmental, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions to be from 9am to 5pm until further notice, starting from 19 June [the first working day after Eid-ul-Adha]."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Accordingly, after the end of the Eid holidays today, the offices started operating from 9am, and will continue till 5pm.

Back in 2022, the hours used to be 9am-5pm. 

Office hours, however, were changed to 9am to 4pm from 15 November 2022 to save electricity. 

The office schedule from Sunday to Thursday will be from 9am to 5pm, with a break for Zuhr prayer and lunch from 1pm to 1:30pm. 

Fridays and Saturdays will be the weekly holidays as per this schedule. 

After five consecutive days of holidays, government employees started their offices today. During these five days, there were two weekly holidays and three days of Eid holidays.

After the holidays, office activities in Bangladesh's central administrative hub, the Secretariat, started at a relaxed pace today.

Top News

office hours / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

16h | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

18h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

18h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

48m | Videos
How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

3h | Videos
Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

15h | Videos