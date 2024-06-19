Office hours back to 9am-5pm from today

The office hours are back to 9am-5pm from today (19 June) after a year and a half.

The decision of bringing the old office schedule back was made in a cabinet meeting held on 3 June.

Following this, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on 6 June, stating, "The government has determined the office hours for all governmental, semi-governmental, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions to be from 9am to 5pm until further notice, starting from 19 June [the first working day after Eid-ul-Adha]."

Accordingly, after the end of the Eid holidays today, the offices started operating from 9am, and will continue till 5pm.

Back in 2022, the hours used to be 9am-5pm.

Office hours, however, were changed to 9am to 4pm from 15 November 2022 to save electricity.

The office schedule from Sunday to Thursday will be from 9am to 5pm, with a break for Zuhr prayer and lunch from 1pm to 1:30pm.

Fridays and Saturdays will be the weekly holidays as per this schedule.

After five consecutive days of holidays, government employees started their offices today. During these five days, there were two weekly holidays and three days of Eid holidays.

After the holidays, office activities in Bangladesh's central administrative hub, the Secretariat, started at a relaxed pace today.