Odommo project inaugurated in collaboration with Malala Fund, Jaago Foundation Trust

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 07:22 pm

The Odommo project, a collaboration between the Malala Fund and Jaago Foundation Trust, was inaugurated on Saturday.

The Odommo project addresses the obstacles girls face in accessing education in Bangladesh.

Launching in November 2022, the project will run for the next three years till 2025.

The ceremony included guests, including Prof Nehal Ahmed, director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Musharraf Tansen, in-country representative from Malala Fund Bangladesh, and Korvi Rakshand, chairman of JAAGO Foundation Trust.

Poverty, gender discrimination, social norms, and environmental hazards hinder girls' education at various levels.

The Odommo project aims to increase girls' access to formal education, create a supportive learning environment, raise awareness and advocate for girls' rights, and provide quality education through teacher training and life-skills programs for adolescent girls.

Korvi Rakshand said, "In Bangladesh, 34.86% of girls are unable to continue their studies and ultimately end up dropping out halfway because of poverty, gender discrimination, societal norms, and environmental challenges. It hinders their educational journey, limiting their opportunities for a brighter future.

Jaago Foundation Trust, in collaboration with the Malala Fund, is delighted to announce the launch of the Odommo project, a transformative initiative aimed at breaking barriers and empowering girls in Bangladesh to reach their full potential. Odommo aims to break down the walls of poverty, gender discrimination, social norms, and environmental hazards in the way of girls' education. Through increased access to formal education, we will empower these girls to become the future leaders, visionaries, and change-makers of Bangladesh."

Musharraf Tansen said, "We have chosen the char and haor regions for this programme, and the Jaago Foundation has been entrusted with this work in Mithamain. Currently, the Jaago Foundation has initiated work in two schools and plans to expand to nine schools and two madrasas."

Prof Nehal Ahmed said, "The role Jaago Foundation is playing is extremely significant because as long as we cannot build an educated nation, we will not be able to transform into an advanced society."

