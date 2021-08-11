OC among 6 cops held with robbed gold bars in Feni

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:09 am

At the same time, 15 out of the 20 robbed bars have been recovered.

Six policemen, including Feni District Detective Branch (DB) Police officer-in-charge Md Saiful Islam, have been arrested for robbing gold bars from a Chatttogram businessman.

At the same time, 15 out of the 20 robbed bars have been recovered.

The other arrestees are- SI Motaher Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Nurul Haque and ASI Masud Rana, Abhijit Barua.

District Superintendent of Police Khandaker Nurunnabi confirmed their arrest on Tuesday night.

According to sources, gold trader Gopal Kanti Das was going to Dhaka from Chattogram on Sunday afternoon with 20 gold bars.

When Gopal reached the Fatehpur rail crossing area in Feni on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, members of the district detective police snatched the gold bars.

Despite several attempts, Gopal failed to recover the gold bars from the policemen and lodged a written complaint with District Superintendent of Police, Khandaker Nurunnabi.

Following the businessman's complaint, the police superintendent identified the six accused policemen, arrested them and handed them over to the Feni Model Police Station.

Besides, 15 of the gold bars were recovered from them.

SP Khandaker Nurunnabi said, "The victim businessman had filed a robbery case with Feni Model Police Station in this regard. The accused six policemen will be sent to jail through the court on Wednesday. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining five gold bars."

