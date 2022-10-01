Veteran journalist Toab Khan passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 03:33 pm

Related News

Veteran journalist Toab Khan passes away

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 03:33 pm
Toab Khan. Photo: Collected
Toab Khan. Photo: Collected

Editor of Dainik Bangla and Ekushey Padak-winning veteran journalist Toab Khan has passed away.

The 87-year-old breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital around 12:30pm on Saturday, reports media.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in Washington DC, USA, today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Toab Khan.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, said a press release.

The seasoned journalist, who started his career in 1953, served as the press secretary to then prime minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after Bangladesh became independent.

He was also the advisory editor of Daily Janakantha.

Toab Khan was the first editor of Dainik Bangla which changed its name from 'Dainik Pakistan' after Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

The veteran journalist received Ekushey Padak for his outstanding contribution to journalism in 2016.

Top News

Toab Khan / journalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

4h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

7h | Food
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

7h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

18h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

21h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

1d | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 