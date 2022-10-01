Veteran journalist Toab Khan passes away

Editor of Dainik Bangla and Ekushey Padak-winning veteran journalist Toab Khan has passed away.

The 87-year-old breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital around 12:30pm on Saturday, reports media.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in Washington DC, USA, today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Toab Khan.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, said a press release.

The seasoned journalist, who started his career in 1953, served as the press secretary to then prime minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after Bangladesh became independent.

He was also the advisory editor of Daily Janakantha.

Toab Khan was the first editor of Dainik Bangla which changed its name from 'Dainik Pakistan' after Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

The veteran journalist received Ekushey Padak for his outstanding contribution to journalism in 2016.