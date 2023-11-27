Shaheed Dr Milon Day today  

'Shaheed Dr Milon Day' will be observed across the country today (27 November), commemorating the 33rd martyrdom anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon, the then joint secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).

Dr Milon, who was also a lecturer of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), was killed by the goons of military junta near the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University at the height of the anti-autocracy movement on this day in 1990.

The supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon transformed the anti-autocracy movement into a mass upsurge that prompted the fall of the then autocratic regime paving the way for restoration of democracy in the country.

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages recalling the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon for the cause of restoration of democracy.

In his message, the President expected that the new generation will involve themselves in the democratic practice being imbued with the ideology of Dr Milon.

The president said Dr Milon was a bright star in democratic movement of Bangladesh. Democracy was restored in 1990 in exchange of sacrifice of many people's lives like Dr Milon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, paid rich tributes to the memory of Dr Milon on his 33rd martyrdom anniversary.

She said Dr Milon is one of the main leaders in the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s, adding, "The anti-autocracy movement got new speed through the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon."

"On the day, emergency was declared, but denying the emergency and curfew, students and mass people brought out processions on the streets several times. Later, the autocratic ruler was forced to step down and democracy was restored," Sheikh Hasina said.

Apart from Dr Milon, she said, many democracy-loving people, including Jubo League leader Nur Hossain, Nurul Huda, Babul and Fattah had to sacrifice their lives for the movement for restoring democracy.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Dr Milon.

Different political parties, socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.