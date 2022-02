Razia Lohani, ex-head mistress of Kamrunnesa School, ex-lecturer of Eden Mohila College and Home Economics College passed away on Saturday at a Dhaka hospital.

She died of old age complications. She was 96.

She was the wife of famous actor, director, reciter and writer of Bangladesh late Fateh Lohani and sister-in-law of renowned editor, journalist and anchor late Fazle Lohani and famous singer & professor, late Husna Banu Khanam.