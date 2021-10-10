Rafiqul Huq Dadu Bhai passes away

Noted playwright and veteran journalist Rafiqul Huq Dadu Bhai has passed away.

He breathed his last today morning at his residence.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

The literary genius was born on 8 January, 1937 in Rangpur.

He was the founder of the children's club "Chaader Haate."

Huq was awarded by Bangla Academy, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, among many others for his remarkable contributions in children's literature.

He also contributed to many Bangla dailies during his lifetime.