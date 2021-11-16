MP Akabbar Hossain passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 04:15 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four-time Member of Parliament of Tangail-7 (Mirzapur) constituency and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Md Akabbar Hossain has passed away.

He died at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 2pm on Tuesday.

Former personal assistant of Akabbar Hossain and convener of Upazila Juba League Shamim Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid has expressed grief on the death of this veteran freedom fighter.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed grief on his death and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

