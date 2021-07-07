JnU teacher dies of dengue

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 11:38 am

Photo/Collected
Photo/Collected

A teacher of Jagannath University (JnU) died of dengue, this year's first death from the Aedes mosquito-borne viral disease in Bangladesh. 

The deceased was identified as Sayeda Nasreen Bably, a teacher of history department. 

She breathed her last at the Square Hospital in the capital at 4 am on Wednesday.

Nasreen's brother Advocate Kiran said, "She had been suffering from dengue for the last 17 days and was admitted to the hospital where she was taken to the ICU twice."

At least 121 dengue patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the capital over the past few days.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of dengue patients admitted to various hospitals across the country this year was 536 and 412 patients were discharged till Tuesday.

Yesterday, 32 new patients were admitted to various hospitals in Dhaka.

Most of these patients are from areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Nasreen was also a resident of Chankharpul under the DSCC.

According to DGHS, more than 80 percent of dengue patients are from the south part of the capital.

