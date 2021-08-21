Great sufi saint of Midnapore Shareef passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 07:48 pm

Great sufi saint of Midnapore Shareef passes away

Hundreds of thousands of his disciples from Bangladesh, India and across the world mourned his sad demise

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 07:48 pm
Great sufi saint of Midnapore Shareef passes away

Syed Shah Rashid Ali Al Quaderi, the great sufi saint of Midnapore Shareef and head of the Quaderi Order of Bengal, passed away at his Taltala residence in Kolkata of West Bengal. 

He was the 22nd direct descendant of Hazrat Syedena Shaykh Mohiuddin Abdul Qader Jilani (A.S.), known as Baro Pir in Bangladesh, said a press release of Anjuman-E-Quaderia, Dhaka. ‬‬‬‬‬

He was laid to rest in the family graveyard adjacent to the Jora Masjid in Midnapore, West Bengal recently. 

He is survived by his brother Syed Shah Rowaished Ali Al Quaderi and his nephew Syed Shah Yasoob Ali Al Quaderi.

Hundreds of thousands of his disciples from Bangladesh, India and across the world mourned his sad demise.  

In Bangladesh, he has a large number of disciples. The Quaderi Order has deep connections with Bangladesh going back to more than 260 years in the undivided Bengal. 

Hence, for the last 120 years a special train had been carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims from Rajbari district to Midnapore for attending the annual Urs Shareef. 

Syed Shah Rashid Ali Al Quaderi / Midnapore Shareef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding