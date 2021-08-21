Great sufi saint of Midnapore Shareef passes away

Syed Shah Rashid Ali Al Quaderi, the great sufi saint of Midnapore Shareef and head of the Quaderi Order of Bengal, passed away at his Taltala residence in Kolkata of West Bengal.

He was the 22nd direct descendant of Hazrat Syedena Shaykh Mohiuddin Abdul Qader Jilani (A.S.), known as Baro Pir in Bangladesh, said a press release of Anjuman-E-Quaderia, Dhaka. ‬‬‬‬‬

He was laid to rest in the family graveyard adjacent to the Jora Masjid in Midnapore, West Bengal recently.

He is survived by his brother Syed Shah Rowaished Ali Al Quaderi and his nephew Syed Shah Yasoob Ali Al Quaderi.

Hundreds of thousands of his disciples from Bangladesh, India and across the world mourned his sad demise.

In Bangladesh, he has a large number of disciples. The Quaderi Order has deep connections with Bangladesh going back to more than 260 years in the undivided Bengal.

Hence, for the last 120 years a special train had been carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims from Rajbari district to Midnapore for attending the annual Urs Shareef.