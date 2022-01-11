Former secretary ASM Ali Kabir passes away

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:55 am
Former secretary ASM Ali Kabir passes away

He was 70 years old

Former secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Communication ASM Ali Kabir passed away at the capital's Evercare Hospital on Monday (10 January). He was 70 years old. 

ASM Ali Kabir also served as the chairman of the National River Protection Commission, the president of the Bangladesh Athletics Federation and a national award-winning sports organiser. 

The deceased's funeral prayer will be held on Tuesday (11 January) afternoon at Baitul Aman Jame Mosque in Dhanmondi.

He will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard.

