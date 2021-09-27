Former DU student found dead

The body of a Dhaka University (DU) alumnus was recovered from a bachelors' flat in Chankharpool this afternoon.

Masud Al Mahadi Opu, 27, hailing from Pirojpur's Shohagdol village, was a student of the 2011-12 session at Dhaka University's Mass Communication and Journalism Department, was a resident student of university's Masterda Surja Sen Hall.

Quoting Opu's flatmates, police said it might have been a suicide.

Police recovered the body of Apu from the 8th floor of  'Sapna Building' located in Chankharpul area, said Md Jasim Uddin Molla, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Lalbag zone.

 "We have talked to everyone of the building. The body will be sent for autopsy and then it will be clear whether it is a suicide or something else," said Jasim Uddin.

Opu talked to his two roommates at around 12pm on Monday and said he had a viva voce for a government job on Tuesday. The duo then left for their workplace.

Later, his roommate seeing the door closed from inside around 2pm, simultaneously knocked the door and made phone calls to him repeatedly, but did not get any response, said residents of the mess. 

Later, some friends of Apu broke the door and found his body which was hanging with a ceiling fan, they said.

The police also recovered a note from Opu's moneybag where he had made a list of everyone he owed money to, and the loan totals to about Tk45,000.

Opu's friend Mir Arshadul Haq urged a proper investigation into the incident. He also said that Opu had been the topper in his undergraduate class.

He had also qualified for the 41st BCS preliminary and was preparing for the next examination.

 

