Former DSE managing director Prof Swapan Kumar Bala passes away

Former managing director (MD) of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Professor Swapan Kumar Bala has passed away.

The Dhaka University (DU) teacher breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the capital's National Heart Institute on Wednesday, confirmed his family members to The Business Standard.

Professor Bala, who hails from Gopalganj, was made DSE MD back in 2013. His tenure ended in 2016.

He was involved in teaching at DU's accounting and information system department for many years.

Professor Bala served as the commissioner of the Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body for the capital market.

He was also the treasurer of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

