Former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Khorshed Alam, passes away

Obituary

TBS Report 
28 July, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:29 pm

Related News

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Khorshed Alam, passes away

For financial sector programmes, he coordinated the central bank’s engagement with various financial development agencies, including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank

TBS Report 
28 July, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:29 pm
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Khorshed Alam, passes away

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Md Khorshed Alam, died of age-related complications at United Hospital in the capital at 10 am on Wednesday, said a press release from the central bank.

He was 86 years old.

Khorshed Alam first formed and managed the Monetary Policy Committee of Bangladesh Bank.

Under financial sector programmes, he coordinated the central bank's engagement with various financial development agencies, including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Prior to joining the Bangladesh Bank as governor, he served as the chief finance secretary.

Khorshed Alam was born on 15 January 1935 in Ramnagar, Narsingdi.

He obtained a master's degree in economics from Dhaka University, a master's degree in public administration from Harvard, and a master's degree in economics from Tufts University.

He actively participated in the language movement in 1952.

Khorshed Alam started his professional life by joining the Pakistan Civil Service in 1957 and was the deputy commissioner for Chattogram, Mymensingh, and Pabna.

He was also appointed to the posts of secretary of information, local government, communications, industry, commerce, and finance, and also served as ambassador to Turkey.

Expressing grief for the death of Khorshed Alam, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir said, "Khorshed Alam, an honest, skilful and patriotic spirit, has played a unique role in this country as a leader of the financial sector."

Khorshed Alam is survived by his wife, four sons, and numerous admirers. The entire banking community, including the Bangladesh Bank, is deeply mourning his death. They expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Khorshed Alam founded the "Bangladesh Association in New England" in the United States in 1971 and worked for the Liberation War from there.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank / Former Governor / dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 