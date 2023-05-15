Farooque: A hero, on screen and off

Monday morning started off pleasant, the calm after the storm of Cyclone Mocha. But gloom soon followed for cinema enthusiasts as news spread about the death of a popular actor, a member of parliament, and a freedom fighter, Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque.

After lengthy treatment at a hospital in Singapore, he passed away at 10am yesterday, aged 75.

Farooque had been suffering from kidney disease for a long time. He went to Singapore for further medical treatment in 2013 and was admitted to Mt Elizabeth Hospital. He returned to the country in 2014 after initial treatment, but fell ill once again on 18 August 2020. On 15 March 2021, he had to undergo brain surgery after suffering a seizure. Later on 21 March that year, he was admitted to the ICU in an unconscious state. From there, he was taken to Singapore again for treatment, where he remained until his death.

Farooque had wanted to get back to the country after recovering, so that he could serve his duties as the member of parliament from Dhaka-17, but unfortunately, that wish of his could not materialise.

Born in Dhaka in 1948, he had been engaged with student politics since as early as his school days, later joining the Chhatra League. Before the Liberation War, Farooque played an active role in the anti-Ayub movement, and once the war began, he fought on the frontlines.

"I used to take on difficult tasks. Weapons were a necessity in order to fight against the Pakistani forces, which we did not have. That is why we used to loot prisons for weapons," Farooque had told this correspondent in an earlier interview.

"It was an extremely dangerous job. I faced several near-death situations. The enemy employed spies and Rajakar forces to find me. Only I know what my life was like back then — torn between being a leader to the freedom fighters and being a prime target for the enemy. I couldn't even visit my mother if I wanted to," he had further said.

The actor had been convicted in more than 30 cases before independence.

Kazi Firoz Rashid, an MP for the Jatiya Party, had participated in the various movements alongside Farooque.

"Farooque was a close friend. We both grew up in Puran Dhaka. We have both been active in politics since our school days. From the very beginning of our relationship, I found Farooque to be very brave. He always raced to take on the most difficult tasks, and always succeeded at them too. What he did during the liberation war are prime examples of patriotism," Rashid said.

"He was never affiliated with any other political groups outside of Awami League and Chhatra League. This is why he was well-liked by Bangabandhu. He started his movie career too based on Bangabandhu's suggestion, I believe," he added.

His acting debut came through the film 'Jolchobi', directed by H Akbar, in 1971 with Kabari as his co-star. Afterwards, he was cast in a supporting role in independence war inspired films of 'Abar Tora Manush Ho' in 1973 and 'Alor Michil' in 1974.

Farooque also played a supporting role in two other movies — 'Shujon Shokhi' and 'Lathiyal' — in 1975, both of which were heavily successful and received critical acclaim. He went on to win a national award for his performance in Lathiyal as the best supporting character.

In 1976, he worked in 'Shurjogrohon', 'Matir Maya' and 'Noyonmoni'. All three of these films received various national awards. Throughout the next year, he was cast in films like 'Shareng Bou' which was adapted from a novel of the same name by Shahidullah Kaisar and was directed by Abdullah Al Mamun, as well as another film called 'Golapi Ekhon Train E', directed by Amzad Hossain.

The success of his film 'Miya Bhai' made the titular character a household name.

Actress Rozina, with whom he had worked on many films, said, "We used to perceive Farooque as a hero not only on screen, but also in real life. Because he was always there for us. He had a big heart in real life, just like his wholehearted smile on screen. We had a good relationship with his family members as well. He was a true guardian of the cinema society."

Farooque was also a businessman apart from his acting and political careers. He was the managing director of Farooque Knitting, Dying and Manufacturing, located in Gazipur.

He and his wife Farzana Pathan have two children — daughter Fariha Tabssum Pathan and son Rowshon Hossain Borshon.

Some of his notable movies include 'Dosti', 'Shonar Tori', 'Jonota Express', 'Masum', 'Hashu Amar Hashu', and 'Mayer Anchol'.

For his dedicated career as an actor, he was honoured with the Bangladesh National Film Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2016.

Famous film director and a friend of his, Kazi Hayat, said, "Farooque had enormous love for both the country and cinema. When I spoke to him, only these two topics came up. He loved everyone wholeheartedly. He had a heart warming smile which always attracted me towards him. Farooque did not die, nor will he ever. Heroes live on in people's hearts."