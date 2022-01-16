Businessman Abdur Reza passes away

Noted businessman and freedom fighter Abdur Reza Khan died on 11 January at the age of 63.

He breathed his last at 12.45am while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, reads a press release.

Abdur Reza was suffering from haemorrhage of the brain.

He was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Baluakandi village under Gazaria upazlia of Munshiganj.

Local freedom fighters conferred a Guard of Honor on him before his burial.

Abdur Reza is survived by his wife, two daughters and enormous well wishers.

