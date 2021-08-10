Awami League leader Farhad Rahman no more

Farhad Rahman Makki, an Awami League leader and father of Barrister Shah Ali Farhad, Prime Minister's Special Assistant, has passed away.

Farhad Rahman, a former government employee, who later played the role of a member of Sarail Upazila AL, breathed his last at 5:00 pm while undergoing treatment for cancer at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoli, Dhaka.

"Last year uncle (Farhad Rahman Makki) was diagnosed with lung cancer after recovering from Coronavirus. Though there was no symptom, his entire body was getting affected with cancer due to Covid-19," said Tonmoy Ahmed, a coordinator of CRI and a former colleague of barrister Farhad.

"Following the 2001-election, the BNP-led government awarded him forced retirement from his government job as a deputy secretary. He was reinstated in his position in 2009 after Awami League formed the government."

He left behind three sons and a daughter to mourn his death.

His Namaz e Janaza will be arranged at Sarail Annada School, Brahmanbria after Johr prayers on Wednesday.