Advocate Nahid Afreen passes away

Advocate Nahid Afreen passed away on Monday (5 July). She was 50.

She breathed her last around 12.45pm after suffering from pneumonia infections for the past few days.

Nahid is the elder daughter of Late Mahfuzus Sobhan, former secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, who contributed to the 1971 Liberation War and the formation of the Mujibnagar government.

Her namaz-e-janaza and burial were held privately at her hometown in Kishoreganj.

Born on 9 January 1971, she was a single mother and survived by her 26-year old daughter.

She worked as an assistant professor in the Department of Law of different private universities.

Besides her several publications on legal affairs, Nahid received awards for singing, recitation and drama over the course of her lifetime.