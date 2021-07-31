Advocate Al-Haj Kamaluddin Khan’s 9th death anniversary tomorrow

The 9th death anniversary of Advocate Al-Haj Kamaluddin Ahmed Khan, known as Kamal Khan, a former member of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association will be observed tomorrow.

Kamal Khan was the father of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) former managing director & CEO Anis A Khan.

He was born in Chattogram city on 19 February in 1927.

He passed his BA from Chittagong College in 1947 and obtained the LLB Degree in 1962 from Chittagong Law College.

Kamal Khan was awarded "The Governor of Bengal Medal" in 1942 for his service in Assam during the Second World War.

He also served as Port Commissioner of Chittagong Port and as Honorary Chief Warden of Civil Defence, Chattogram.

He founded the Patharghata Girl's High School, the first such school in the area.

On the occasion of the 9th death anniversary of Kamal Khan, relatives, friends and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.