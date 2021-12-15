Obaidul Quader's condition improving: Doctor

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 12:10 pm

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader's condition is improving, says his doctor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) gave the update on the minister's health condition on Wednesday morning.  

He said, "Obaidul Quader is doing much better than yesterday. His blood pressure and oxygen saturation level is normal. He will remain under hospital care and treatment for another 2-3 days. He is not facing any breathing problems at present."

 On Tuesday morning, Obaidul Quader was admitted to BSMMU due to physical illness and for some regular checkups.

Earlier, Obaidul Qauder was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital on 2 March, 2019, following breathing complications.

 After examining his angiogram there, doctors found three blocks in his coronary artery.

 On 4 March, the minister was flown to Singapore on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

 The minister underwent bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital on 20 March. Later, he returned home on 15 May after receiving medical treatment in Singapore for over two months.

 Later on 31 January 2020, Obaidul Quader was again admitted to BSMMU due to shortness of breath.

