Obaidul Quader has recovered, to be released soon: Doctor

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is recovering, all his test results are reportedly good.

"Obaidul Quader is almost completely healthy. His blood pressure, oxygen circulation are all normal. Hopefully, he can return home in a day or two," informed Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, BSMMU vice-chancellor and board head of the 10-member medical board formed for the minister's treatment.

He said that when he (Obaidul Quader) first came to the hospital, he had a little pain in his chest, his blood sugar was high and he suffers from heart problem.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has been undergoing treatment at BSMMU since last Tuesday when he was admitted there with chest pain, high blood sugar and heart issues.

Initially, Obaidul Quader was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital on 2 March, 2019, following breathing complications.

After examining his angiogram there, doctors found three blocks in his coronary artery.

On 4 March, the minister was flown to Singapore on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

The minister underwent bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital on 20 March. Later, he returned home on 15 May after receiving medical treatment in Singapore for over two months.

On 31 January 2020, Obaidul Quader was again admitted to BSMMU due to shortness of breath after a meeting of the party's secretaries was held at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi.

At that time, he felt shortness of breath and left the office 10 minutes after his arrival. From there he went directly to BSMMU.