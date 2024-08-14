Has Obaidul Quader been arrested?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 01:43 am

Has Obaidul Quader been arrested?

Posts claiming Quader has been arrested began to surface soon after Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were arrested while trying to flee the capital

File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
Rumours flooded social media platforms on Tuesday (13 August) night about the arrest of Obaidul Quader, former minister of Road Transport and Bridges, and 17 other ministers and MPs in Jashore.

Posts claiming Quader has been arrested began to surface soon after Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were arrested from the Sadarghat area while trying to flee the capital.

However, debunking the claims, Jashore Superintendent of Police (SP) Masud Alam said he had no information about Quader or any minister being arrested tonight in the district.

Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq taken into custody

Speaking to The Business Standard, the SP said, "There is no truth to the reports of Obaidul Quader and others being detained in Jashore.

"After thoroughly checking the matter, I found no information to support the rumours," the SP added.

 

