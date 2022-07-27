Number of unmarried people highest in Sylhet, lowest in Rajshahi

Sylhet has the highest number of unmarried people among the population above 10 years of age in the country, said the population census report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The average rate of unmarried people across the country is 28.65% but in Sylhet it is 37.77%. The rate of unmarried men and women is lowest in Rajshahi followed by Khulna and Barisal.

The data was revealed in the first digital "Census and Household Census 2022" preliminary report published at a ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital Wednesday.

The rate of unmarried people in the capital is 28.93% followed by Mymensingh and Rangpur.

According to the report, Rajshahi division is ahead in terms of proportional rate of new families and married people in the whole country. Some 68.97% people there are married. On the other hand, people of Khulna are moving towards family breakups and divorce.

Bangladesh's current population stands at 16 crore 51 lakh 58 thousand 616. Of which, 8 crore 17 lakh 12 thousand 824 are male, while 8 crore 33 lakh 47 thousand 206 are females, according to the Population and Housing Census 2022.