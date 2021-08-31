Now ferry hits Padma Bridge span

A ferry hit the span of the Padma Bridge.

The ferry Birshreshtha Jahangir collided with the 1-B span between pillars no. 2 and 3 of the bridge on Tuesday at around 6:45 am.

The ferry's mast broke in this incident.

However, it is not yet clear whether this caused any damage to the Padma Bridge.

The ferry was going from Shimulia to Paturia.

Earlier, on 13 and 9 August, Ro-Ro Ferry hit 10 no pillar.

Besides, ferries had hit the pillars of Padma Bridge on the way from Banglabazar ghat twice more.

On 20 and 23 July, ferries hit the 16th and 17th pillars. In these incidents, general diaries have been lodged, investigation committees have been formed and ferry drivers have been suspended.