Now DNCC appoints 2 transgender individuals

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has appointed two members of the transgender community for the first time in the country.

The appointed transgender individuals are -- Moinul Islam Anamika and Asif Newaz Megha.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam shared the matter with the media today.

Earlier in June, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed a tax rebate for employers with 10% or 100 transgender employees

In the new budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year with a view to providing employment to and improving living standards and socio-economic integration of the third gender community, he said, "I propose to insert necessary provision in the law to provide tax rebate amounting to 75% of the total salary paid to the workers from the third gender or 5% of payable tax, whichever is lower, to the employers who will employ 10% of their total workforce or more than 100 workers from the members of the third gender."

This year, the inclusion of transgender people in different sectors has made headlines several times.

It began with Tasnuva Anan Shishir, a transgender woman, who became the first to appear as a news presenter on Boishakhi TV on 8 March.

The channel then made history after it appointed another transgender woman, Nusrat Jahan Mou, in its entertainment department.

Nusrat Jahan Mou also starred in a key role of the drama titled "Chapabaj" that aired on Boishakhi TV on 8 March, International Women's Day, the same day Shishir read out news on TV for the first time.

In November, transgender Sahida Bibi was elected as a member of a reserved seat in Maguraghona union of Dumuria upazila of Khulna.

She won the election by contesting in wards 4, 5 and 6 of Maguraghona union.