Now DNCC appoints 2 transgender individuals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Now DNCC appoints 2 transgender individuals

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 03:14 pm
Now DNCC appoints 2 transgender individuals

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has appointed two members of the transgender community for the first time in the country.

The appointed transgender individuals are -- Moinul Islam Anamika and Asif Newaz Megha.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam shared the matter with the media today.

Earlier in June, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed a tax rebate for employers with 10% or 100 transgender employees

In the new budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year with a view to providing employment to and improving living standards and socio-economic integration of the third gender community, he said, "I propose to insert necessary provision in the law to provide tax rebate amounting to 75% of the total salary paid to the workers from the third gender or 5% of payable tax, whichever is lower, to the employers who will employ 10% of their total workforce or more than 100 workers from the members of the third gender."

This year, the inclusion of transgender people in different sectors has made headlines several times.

It began with Tasnuva Anan Shishir, a transgender woman, who became the first to appear as a news presenter on Boishakhi TV on 8 March.

The channel then made history after it appointed another transgender woman, Nusrat Jahan Mou, in its entertainment department.

Nusrat Jahan Mou also starred in a key role of the drama titled "Chapabaj" that aired on Boishakhi TV on 8 March, International Women's Day, the same day Shishir read out news on TV for the first time. 

In November, transgender Sahida Bibi was elected as a member of a reserved seat in Maguraghona union of Dumuria upazila of Khulna.

She won the election by contesting in wards 4, 5 and 6 of Maguraghona union.

Top News

Transgender / Transgender community / Transgender Employment / Transgender Jobs / DNCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

49m | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

2h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

14m | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

19m | Videos
Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

18h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?