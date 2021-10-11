Notice served on four e-commerce companies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 10:22 pm

Related News

Notice served on four e-commerce companies

The notice also sought information on the amount of liability of the four companies to their customers and merchants and plans to clear those liabilities

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 10:22 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The commerce ministry has asked for information on the liabilities and assets of four more e-commerce companies – Tholay, Dalal Plus, Anonder Bazar, and All-Shop – which are accused of defrauding customers with lucrative advertisements for massive discounts.

"They have been asked to respond to the notice by 17 October," Md Hafizur Rahman, an additional secretary and head of the Digital Commerce Cell at the ministry, told The Business Standard, adding that the notice was sent to the companies on Thursday.

The notice also sought information on the amount of liability of the four companies to their customers and merchants and plans to clear those liabilities.

A number of companies such Evaly, Eorange, Qcoom, Dhamaka, Aladiner Prodip have embezzled thousands of crores of taka from customers by launching websites and enticing them with unrealistic and tempting "offers".

The top executives of these companies are also being arrested by law enforcement agencies.

In the course of an investigation, the entrepreneurs of some e-commerce companies have fled with customers' money. Although their offices are closed, many companies continue to operate online.

Among the four companies, a case of defrauding has also been filed against Ahmadul Haque Khandaker, founder of Anonder Bazar, at Gulshan Police Station. Police said they were trying to arrest him.

Top News

e-commerce / Tholay / Dalal Plus / Anonder Bazar / All-Shop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case