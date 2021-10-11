Notice served on four e-commerce companies

The commerce ministry has asked for information on the liabilities and assets of four more e-commerce companies – Tholay, Dalal Plus, Anonder Bazar, and All-Shop – which are accused of defrauding customers with lucrative advertisements for massive discounts.

"They have been asked to respond to the notice by 17 October," Md Hafizur Rahman, an additional secretary and head of the Digital Commerce Cell at the ministry, told The Business Standard, adding that the notice was sent to the companies on Thursday.

The notice also sought information on the amount of liability of the four companies to their customers and merchants and plans to clear those liabilities.

A number of companies such Evaly, Eorange, Qcoom, Dhamaka, Aladiner Prodip have embezzled thousands of crores of taka from customers by launching websites and enticing them with unrealistic and tempting "offers".

The top executives of these companies are also being arrested by law enforcement agencies.

In the course of an investigation, the entrepreneurs of some e-commerce companies have fled with customers' money. Although their offices are closed, many companies continue to operate online.

Among the four companies, a case of defrauding has also been filed against Ahmadul Haque Khandaker, founder of Anonder Bazar, at Gulshan Police Station. Police said they were trying to arrest him.