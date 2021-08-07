Notarisation using online platform set to start in Bangladesh

Notarisation of documents using online platform is going to start in Bangladesh commercially by the end of the year.



The online platform offers convenient access to government-certified notaries who can notarise documents and perform affidavits legally at a user's convenience.

Notarybd.com, an online Electronic Notarisation (E-Notarisation) Platform and System Provider in Bangladesh, is set to introduce the service commercially for the first time, said a press release on Saturday.



During a recent view exchange with reporters at Notarybad.com's Chattogram office, Barrister Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury disclosed this information. Chowdhury is the founder, brand ambassador and chief software architect of Notarybd.com.



He said the platform provides convenience, speed, ease, security, reliability and verifiability for notarisation as well as preventing identity fraud and document tampering.

"One can verify notarised documents and executed affidavit through our online platform anytime from anywhere in the world. Notarybd.com online platform saves your valuable time and travel cost. Our platform takes reasonable measures to ensure secure and prompt document data management, non-repudiation and so on," he added.



He went on saying, "The digital era relies on many services that provide easy, rapid, secure, and reliable communication. It is reliant on legal systems that maintain integrity and verify the authenticity of transactions. As time passes, the process of notarization must move into the digital era."



The Online E-Notarisation Platform was developed in Bangladesh by Notarybd Services, an Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) provider. It developed a technology-neutral system based on cryptography method which allows enlisted notary publics of Notarybd.com web platform to provide notarisation services entirely online to the registered users or clients.

Barrister Rafiqul Islam, the inventor of online E-Notarization platform and system showcased his innovation at the BASIS Software Expo-2019 in Dhaka while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest at the event.

Barrister Rafiqul Islam announced at the view-exchange meeting that Notarybd.com would be available for all by the end of 2021.