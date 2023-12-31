None will be spared if untoward situation is created over polls: EC Alamgir

EC Md Alamgir speaks to journalists after exchanging views with 28 candidates, competing in three parliamentary constituencies of Munshiganj in the 12th general polls, at the meeting room of Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer office on Sunday (31 December). Photo: BSS

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today warned all against creating any untoward situation over the upcoming general elections, saying that none would be spared in this regard.

"No one will be spared if any untoward situation is created in the upcoming 12th general election as the Election Commission has organised everything properly to hold the elections in a fair manner," he said while talking to journalists after exchanging views with 28 candidates competing in three parliamentary constituencies of Munshiganj at the meeting room of Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer office today (31 December).

Urging the voters not to worry, he said: "We are sending messages to every voter and citizen on mobile that voting will be held in a fair manner. We have deployed all the forces needed including Police, RAB, BGB and Army breaking the past records to make the polls fair."

He further said, "Where will you go after creating any untoward situation? You cannot go outside the country. The airport has been alerted so that no one can go out of the country after causing any incident."

The election commissioner said it is the choice of one political party whether it will take part in polls or not, but intimidating or resisting the election by any party is not right and it is a punishable offense under the Election Act.

In this case, law enforcement agency or returning officer will take action against it, he added.

With Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abu Jafar Ripon in the chair, the view exchange meeting was attended, among others, by Superintendent of Police Md Aslam Khan as special guest.