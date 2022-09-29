None will be allowed to cross the border: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said no one will be allowed to enter into the Bangladesh border.

"Arakan Army, Myanmar Border Guard Force (BGP), separatists — whoever it is, none will be allowed to cross the border. Our message is clear," the minister said.

The home minister made the remarks while addressing a press briefing after inspecting the training parade at the grounds of BGB's traditional training institution 'Border Guard Training Center and College (BGTC&C)' at Baitul Izzat in Satkania, upazila of the district on Thursday.

The programme was organised at the conclusion of the training of the 98th recruit batch of the new soldiers of BGB.

"We are not inviting anyone. Let them fight in their borders, but we will not allow them to enter into our borders. What is happening there is their own business. They have faced such crisis in different times. We have heard that Myanmar has engaged in a war with the Arakan Army. They (Myanmar) have nothing to do with our country in this incident," he added.

He said that BGB is working round the clock to ensure that none can enter into our country by crossing the border.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that BGB has been protecting the border area very competently.

So that the additional manpower will monitor the BGB posts on the border all the time.

The Home Minister said that proper instructions have been given to the BGB, so that Myanmar Border Guard Force (BGP) or any other forces are not enter into our borders.

Akhtar Hossain, senior secretary of the public security department of the Ministry of Home Affairs and BGB Director General Major General Sakil Ahmed, among others, attended the function.