None of us involved in temple vandalism: Nur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 11:02 pm

None of us involved in temple vandalism: Nur

We will hand over our leaders and activists to police if their involvement is proved by CCTV footage

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 11:02 pm
None of us involved in temple vandalism: Nur

Former VP of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Huq Nur said none of their leaders and activists were involved in the vandalism of Hindu temples in different parts of the country including Chattogram.

He said, "Some of our leaders and activists have been arrested for alleged involvement in vandalism of temples in Chattogram. We have looked and found no involvement of those arrested in the temple vandalism. If any of our leaders and activists were really involved, prove it by releasing the CCTV footage of the attack on the temples."

He also said the government was arresting leaders and activists to obstruct the announcement of Nurul Haque Nur's new political party (Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad), scheduled on 26 October. 

Nur made the remarks at a press conference at Chhatra Odhikar Parishad's central office in Purana Paltan of the capital on Sunday afternoon.

In a written statement, Nur said the government and the administration cannot avoid liability for desecration of the Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla on 13 October, and for failing to control the violence that spread to other parts of the country.

The former DUCSU VP said, "Without identifying the real culprits, three BNP activists, who had been in jail for six months, were charged with attacking the JM Sen Hall Puja Mandap in Chattogram. Eight leaders and activists of the Chhatra and Juba Odhikar Parishad have been picked up from their homes. We will not hesitate to hand over our leaders and activists to the police if they can prove that they attacked the temple by releasing the CCTV footage. We will demand their trial. But instead of doing so, the police are persecuting leaders and activists inhumanly. We strongly condemn and protest such atrocity."

At the press conference, Nurul Haque Nur announced a nine-member party inquiry committee to investigate whether leaders and activists were involved in the vandalism of the temple. The committee has been directed to submit a report within 10 working days after proper investigation.

The members of the investigation committee are: Saddam Hussain, Advocate Shirin Sultana, Engineer Khowai Ching Mongcha, Md Nizam Uddin, Azharul Islam (Pathan Azhar), Fatema Tasneem, Ariful Islam Taif, Prapta Barua and Jhunu Ronjon Dash.

Top News

Temple vandalism / Former VP of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Huq Nur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly