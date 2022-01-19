None can stop Bangladesh's indomitable advancement: PM

None can stop Bangladesh&#039;s indomitable advancement: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her firm conviction that no one can stop the indomitable pace of the country's advancement as it has become a "role model" of development in the world.

"Bangladesh is an independent country. None can ever stop the indomitable pace of Bangladesh's advancement. It is important to march Bangladesh ahead in such a way," she said.

She also urged all to work unitedly for transforming the country into a developed one by 2041 while maintaining the country's current developing nation status.

The prime minister was addressing the graduation ceremony of the "DSCSC 2021-2022 Course" of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) held at its Sheikh Hasina Complex in Dhaka's Mirpur Cantonment, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

She mentioned that Bangladesh has appeared to be a role model of development before the world since it has achieved the status of a developing nation owing to its miracle socio-economic advancement.

"We want to be a developed and prosperous country by 2041 keeping the current status intact," she said.

The prime minister called upon the graduating officers to work as the "soldiers of 2041", saying, "Move ahead, always holding your heads high. Love the country, its people and devote yourselves to the betterment of the country."

She said they have developed a dignified country with their own resources, not by extending hands for begging to others, vowing to go far ahead utilizing their own treasures.

"None can ignore Bangladesh from now on," she said.

The premier urged the fresh graduating officers, particularly the overseas officers, to be the envoys of Bangladesh as some people still love to spread out defamatory propaganda against the country.

Sheikh Hasina said that the image of Bangladesh has brightened due to the country's socio-economic advancement, contribution to international peace by Bangladeshi peacekeepers and efficiency in curbing terrorism and militancy.

Bangladesh is now getting that honour which it had earned after becoming an independent nation in 1971, she said.

After the assassination of the Father of the Nation with most of his family members in 1975, the country lost the hard-earned honour of being an independent state that was achieved through liberation war led by Bangabandhu, she said.

Turning to the topic of Covid-19, the prime minister asked all to comply with the health protocols accordingly as a new variant of the lethal virus has emerged.

"Follow the health protocols. Protect yourselves and your families," she said.

The prime minister also remotely handed over certificates among 251 graduating officers including 17 female and 47 overseas officers from 18 friendly countries.

Meanwhile, Commandant of the DSCSC Major General Md Jubayer Salehin delivered the welcome address at the function.

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

