Nobody will be allowed to obstruct polls, says FM

Bangladesh

15 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 07:27 pm

The foreign minister also mentioned that the government is committed to arranging a “free and fair” election

A file photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB

Nobody will be allowed to create barriers to holding the national election, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"If anyone wants to obstruct the polls, we will not allow that. Nobody can create a barrier, we will punish them," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (15 November).

The foreign minister also mentioned that the government is committed to arranging a "free and fair" election.

Responding to a question on Washington's call for political dialogue, Momen said it is irrelevant what foreigners say. "We don't pay heed to them unless it is practical and logical."

He said Bangladesh Awami League is a pro-election party and will take part in the election as the party believes in election and relies on the people and their verdict. "Which embassy says what is irrelevant?"  

Momen said people are waiting for the polls eagerly but they also have their problems including price hikes of essentials which the government is trying to address.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said the BNP is a big party but they should prove it through their work.

Referring to very poor results by BNP in the past elections, Momen said BNP will realise when they will come and join polls.  

Appreciating Bangladesh's courage and confidence, the foreign minister said the ruling party party has a vision and always makes correct decisions. "We rely on people."  

He said they do not want arson attacks and noted that BNP destroyed public properties and set 154 vehicles on fire.

"We won't tolerate arson attacks. We have the right to protect public property and people. We will not allow killing people," Momen said.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said those who are criticizing Bangladesh's human rights are actually sleeping and they do not talk about brutality in Gaza.

"If they are not sleeping, they are very partisan," he said, referring to statements on Bangladesh issues.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

