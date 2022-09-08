Nobel laureate Kailash lauds PM Hasina's efforts for the vulnerable

Nobel laureate Kailash lauds PM Hasina's efforts for the vulnerable

Indian social reformer Kailash Satyarthi, who was the co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize along with Malala Yousafzai in 2014, has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts for the most vulnerable in Bangladesh.

"Her compassion and resolve to ensure the welfare of the most vulnerable is commendable," Kailash said.

The Nobel laureate said meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always a pleasure.

"I thank her for supporting my vision of a Global Social Protection mechanism for marginalised children," Satyarthi tweeted after meeting Hasina in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina visited India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi from September 5-8.

