Noakhali child dies after tree branch falls during Cyclone Sitrang

A one-year-old child died and her mother got injured after a tree branch fell on their house due to strong winds caused by Cyclone Sitrang in Noakhali.

The incident occurred in the district's Charbata union under Subarnachar upazila at around 3am on Tuesday.

The deceased, Sneha, was the daughter of Abdullah and Amena Begum of East Charbata village.

The injured 23-year-old mother is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to locals, Amena fell asleep in her bedroom with Sneha after having dinner on Monday night.

Around 3am today (25 October), a tree close to their living room got uprooted by the cyclone's gusty winds and fell on their house.

The house collapsed under the pressure of the tree and Sneha and Amena got trapped inside.

Sneha died on the spot while Amena sustained injuries.

The deceased's father, Abdullah, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

However, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station, Deb Priya Das said that the police are yet to be informed about the incident.

"Necessary steps will be taken after we get to know more," he added.

