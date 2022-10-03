No terror threat centering Durga Puja this year: RAB DG

Additional IGP M Khurshid Hossain, Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has said there is no threat of any terrorist attack during Durga Puja this year.

"No threats have been received so far. We are maintaining cyber surveillance. Intelligence surveillance is at the highest level of alert than at any time in the past," he told the media visiting the Banani puja mandap and its overall security arrangements on Monday (3 October).

He said, by analysing the intelligence and cyber data, no information about any kind of terrorist attack during Durga Puja has been traced.

"But we are not feeling complacent yet. RAB commando teams and air wing helicopters are ready to foil any attempts by the militants," he added.

The RAB chief warned all saying perpetrators and accomplices of any kind of attack on the Hindu community, vandalism of pooja mandap, robbery, theft etc will be immediately investigated and brought under the law.