No Tajia procession on Ashura this year

The government has prohibited Tajia processions and all sorts of public gatherings on the occasion of Ashura this year aiming to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The decision was made by the authorities for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Religious Affairs Ministry in a press release on Tuesday said that the previously imposed restrictions on all religious institutions will remain in force at the time of Ashura as well.

However, all the necessary religious rituals can be observed following proper hygiene and social distancing, the release added.