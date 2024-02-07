No scope to show generosity this time: Quader on infiltration from Myanmar

Bangladesh

UNB
07 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

No scope to show generosity this time: Quader on infiltration from Myanmar

UNB
07 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 06:05 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

There is no scope to show generosity of allowing more Rohingyas enter Bangladesh amid the ongoing clashes in Myanmar, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (7 February).

"Earlier, we opened the border out of generosity. Now there is no chance to show that generosity. They have become a burden for us," he said at Setu Bhaban in the capital this noon.

Mentioning that international aid for Rohingyas has been greatly reduced, Quader questioned, "How long are we going to bear this burden?" 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "We are talking to the people concerned so that the internal conflict in Myanmar does not become a reason of fear or concern for us. 

"The government is particularly discussing with China and India. Myanmar's ambassador to Bangladesh has been summoned. They said they would take back those who fled to Bangladesh."

Earlier in the morning, Quader said the government is implementing the road safety project at a cost of around Tk5,000 crore to prevent road accidents.

He said this at a press briefing after a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank led by its Country Director Abdoulaye Seck.

The five-year project will continue end in June 2028, he said.

The minister said he was not satisfied with the progress of the project.  

"Road accidents and damages couldn't be reduced. From now on, I will supervise and monitor the road safety project as a priority project. Strict action will be taken if anyone is involved in corruption in development projects," he added.
 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh / Rohingya / Myanmar border conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

9h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

10h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

2h | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

3h | Videos
Advertising sector to double in five years

Advertising sector to double in five years

58m | Videos
Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

4h | Videos