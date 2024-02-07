No scope to show generosity this time: Quader on infiltration from Myanmar

There is no scope to show generosity of allowing more Rohingyas enter Bangladesh amid the ongoing clashes in Myanmar, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (7 February).

"Earlier, we opened the border out of generosity. Now there is no chance to show that generosity. They have become a burden for us," he said at Setu Bhaban in the capital this noon.

Mentioning that international aid for Rohingyas has been greatly reduced, Quader questioned, "How long are we going to bear this burden?"

He said, "We are talking to the people concerned so that the internal conflict in Myanmar does not become a reason of fear or concern for us.

"The government is particularly discussing with China and India. Myanmar's ambassador to Bangladesh has been summoned. They said they would take back those who fled to Bangladesh."

Earlier in the morning, Quader said the government is implementing the road safety project at a cost of around Tk5,000 crore to prevent road accidents.

He said this at a press briefing after a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank led by its Country Director Abdoulaye Seck.

The five-year project will continue end in June 2028, he said.

The minister said he was not satisfied with the progress of the project.

"Road accidents and damages couldn't be reduced. From now on, I will supervise and monitor the road safety project as a priority project. Strict action will be taken if anyone is involved in corruption in development projects," he added.

